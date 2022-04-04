Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,775. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

