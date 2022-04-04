Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

