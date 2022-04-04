Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 662.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

FOXA stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.