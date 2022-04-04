Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
FWRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.
FWRD stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
