Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

FWRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

FWRD stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

