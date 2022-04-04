Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.30.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. 2,029,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

