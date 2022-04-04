Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.