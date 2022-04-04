ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.34. 1,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 640,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

