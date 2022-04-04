ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
