Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,578,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,126,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

