Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.