Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 38.5%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 38.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,416,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 390,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.