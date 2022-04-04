FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,513 shares during the period. Dynamics Special Purpose comprises 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Dynamics Special Purpose worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth $28,769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 23.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNS opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

