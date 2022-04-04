FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 525,231 Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. Byrna Technologies makes up about 3.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Michael Wager purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYRN opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 million, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

