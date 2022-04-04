Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.36 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.