Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $23.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.36 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
