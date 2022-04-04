Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 307.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

