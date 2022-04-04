FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $249.60 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

