Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fisker by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fisker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.