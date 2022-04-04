FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $89.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstCash will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

