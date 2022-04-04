First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

FRME stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

