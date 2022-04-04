First Merchants Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

