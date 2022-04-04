First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE FR traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,084. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

