First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.