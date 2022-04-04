First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.