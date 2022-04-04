Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.