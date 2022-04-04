Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.11. 108,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.