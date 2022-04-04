Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes Sells 7,438 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FNF traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 90,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,890. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 243,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $222,689,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

