Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $34.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

