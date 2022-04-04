Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.