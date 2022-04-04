Fat Projects Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FATPU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 11th

Fat Projects Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Fat Projects Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Fat Projects Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATPU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATPU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

