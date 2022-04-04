Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,095. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

