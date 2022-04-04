Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Loop Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13. Expensify has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

