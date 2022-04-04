Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 20,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expedia Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,193. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.