EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

NYSE EVGO opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 9,319.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

