Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 579,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.