Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

