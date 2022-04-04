Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

