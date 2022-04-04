EvenCoin Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $41,587.26 and approximately $168,797.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00296194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004496 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $725.51 or 0.01551654 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

