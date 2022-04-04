Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at 2.30 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of 1.64 and a 12-month high of 3.45.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

