Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at 2.30 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of 1.64 and a 12-month high of 3.45.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.