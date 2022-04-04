ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $17.57 Average PT from Brokerages

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

GWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

