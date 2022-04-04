Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

