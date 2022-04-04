Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,676,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

