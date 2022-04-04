Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,075,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Envestnet by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Envestnet by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,021 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

