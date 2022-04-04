Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.05.

Shares of TSE ETG opened at C$1.13 on Friday. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$222.39 million and a P/E ratio of -22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.