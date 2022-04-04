Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 million and a P/E ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

