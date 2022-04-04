Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 436,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

