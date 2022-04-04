Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $262.00 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.17.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.
About Enstar Group (Get Rating)
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

