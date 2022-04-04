Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $262.00 on Thursday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.17.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter worth about $124,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.