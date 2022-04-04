Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.49 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 23,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

