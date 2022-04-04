EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Receives $121.00 Average PT from Brokerages

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.90. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

