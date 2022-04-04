Enigma (ENG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $189,609.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $504,325.03 and $189,609.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00286730 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00697205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

