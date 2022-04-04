Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. 77,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $868.89 million, a P/E ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

